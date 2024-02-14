Update: 1 Apache Longbow pilot released, 1 still hospitalized after Utah Nat’l Guard helicopter crash in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — One pilot involved in the Apache Longbow helicopter crash during a Utah National Guard exercise Monday has been released from the hospital, and the second pilot remains there, under treatment.

The AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopter from the 1st Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment went down at about 1:20 p.m. at the South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan.

“Two pilots were involved in this incident resulting in both being transported to a local hospital,” an updated Utah National Guard statement says.

“The Utah National Guard confirms that one pilot was released after being monitored and observed by hospital staff at or around 6 p.m. last night. The other pilot, from the 419th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, remains in the hospital but is in stable condition and has been communicating with friends and family members. The pilots’ names will not be released to preserve their privacy.”

A team of incident investigators from the Army’s Combat Readiness Center out of Fort Novosel, Alabama, is expected to arrive in Utah this afternoon to formally begin an investigation into the details surrounding the incident, the statement says.

“These investigations may take up to 90 days to complete, and the results will not be released publicly as a matter of Army policy.”

Photo by Utah National Guard

The Utah National Guard’s 1-211th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion currently has a total of 18 AH-64D helicopters. The unit flies more than 3000 hours a year and is one of four Apache battalions in the Army National Guard. Its mission is to provide combat air capability to ground forces and prepare future warfighting capabilities.

As part of this mission the unit trains jointly with Army and other military branches to better communicate through systems and processes to complement capabilities and support. Missions like the one that was flown Monday are routine and align with the military priorities of joint and integrated warfare, the statement says.