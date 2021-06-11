Update: Aspen Grove area of Schofield evacuated due to spread of Bennion Creek Fire

SCHOFIELD, Utah, June 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Aspen Grove area of Schofield is being evacuated Thursday afternoon.

“Effective immediately, a mandatory evacuation of Aspen Grove is taking place in Schofield,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 5:15 p.m. “The evacuation is due to extreme fire behavior and forecasted winds that will move the fire toward the community.”

The Bennion Creek Fire, which broke out June 4 at 3:30 p.m., is 1,500 acres and 25% contained, said an update on the Utah Fire Info website.

A nearby boy scout camp was evacuated when the blaze first broke out.

“The wildfire is burning in very remote, rugged terrain and is inaccessible to firefighters on foot right now,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info on June 4.

