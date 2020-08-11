Update: Aviator 2 Fire in Utah County 100% contained

FAIRFIELD, Utah, Aug. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Aviator 2 Fire outside of Fairfield in Utah County is 100% contained, Utah Fire Info tweeted late Monday night.

The wildfire burned only about 150 acres, the tweet said, ” thanks to the quick work of #FireFighters during initial attack, other committed personnel, & support from many agencies.”

The fire started Sunday afternoon southwest of Fairfield, according to a tweet on Sunday. At that time, the Aviator 2 Fire was measured at 120 acres and was 15% contained.

No structures were threatened, Utah Fire Info said.

