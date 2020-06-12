Update: Jon Huntsman says COVID-19 infection ‘like being hit by a train’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Jon Huntsman says other than feeling like he’s “been hit by a train” he’s holding his own in his personal battle with COVID-19.

Huntsman announced Tuesday he’d been diagnosed with the disease, less than a week after being exposed to a campaign staffer who later tested positive for coronavirus.

Huntsman is currently locked in a tight race for the GOP’s nomination for governor, a job he previously held from 2005 to 2009. The COVID-19 diagnosis has pulled him from the campaign trail.

Friday, while sitting in front of his home computer, Huntsman described the emotional and physical rollercoaster he and his family have been on since learning he’d been exposed late last week.

In an interview to be played in its entirety on Bill Gephardt’s podcast, Huntsman said he was initially told his tests for COVID-19 had come back negative. He said he had started interacting with his family again when he learned his test results had been compromised and that he needed to be re-tested.

The new test turned out positive.

Huntsman said he has been able to handle the random, intense body aches and pains, as well as intermittent bouts of nausea. He said his only real concern was the prospect of any sort of respiratory issue, and that his oxygen levels were being closely monitored.

The former governor said the entire ordeal, including the frustration of receiving errant test results, gave him a special insight into what thousands of Utah families are going through.