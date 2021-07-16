Update: Officials ID motorcyclist dead after collision with SUV in Logan

LOGAN, Utah, July 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a motorcyclist who died after colliding with an SUV in Logan on Thursday night.

A Facebook post from Logan City Police Department on Friday morning said: “The motorcyclist is identified as Spencer Scott Rawles, 24, from Brigham City.

“Accident is still under investigation, at this time there are no indications of impairment.”

No further information will be released at this time, the post said.

A statement from the police department Thursday night said emergency crews were called to the scene, near 3100 South U.S. 89/91, at 8 p.m.

“The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was southbound on US 89-91 in the inside lane,” the statement said. “An SUV, a Hyundai Palisade, was attempting to enter US 89-91 from 2000 West, making a left turn to go northbound on the highway. The SUV pulled out in the southbound lanes and was struck on the driver side by the motorcycle.”

Rawles was critically injured, the LCPD statement said. CPR was performed at the scene. He was transported by ambulance to Logan Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.