Update: Pack Creek Fire now 66% contained at 8,952 acres

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, June 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Pack Creek Fire in San Juan County is 66% contained at 8,952 acres, officials said Tuesday night.

“Containment on the #PackCreekFire increased as the 378 personnel have safely contained 66% of the fire with minimal acreage growth today, 8,952 total acres,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 7:30 p.m. “Fuels reduction played a vital role in slowing the spread of this fire.” To find out more about fuels reduction click here.

A Tuesday morning tweet said: “Today, crews will continue to mop up the fire perimeter and secure the fire line while reducing hazard trees along the roadway. A Red Flag warning is issued today for winds and low relative humidity.”

The Pack Creek Fire, south of Moab, was 62% contained as of Monday night.

The fire ignited on June 9 and was caused by an abandoned campfire. Just over a week ago, the fire breached Geyser Pass, and the San Juan County Sheriff ordered evacuations for all private property in and around the area east of Geyser Pass on the La Sal Mountains, from Blue Lake down through the Dark Canyon area.