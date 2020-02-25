Update: Police ID man killed in car-van collision near Salt Lake City Int. Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a man killed in a car-van collision near Salt Lake International Airport Tuesday morning.

The deceased man has been identified as Eric Salazar, 45, said a tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department Tuesday afternoon.

“There will be a lengthy investigation into the cause of the incident,” the tweet said. “This was a very difficult accident scene that impacted several people.”

SLCPD Sgt. Keith Horrocks told Gephardt Daily first responders were called to the scene at 6:15 a.m. Multiple fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles arrived at the scene.

“A 12-person passenger was involved in a collision there, and it is believed that 11 occupants were in the van at the time of of the accident,” Horrocks told Gephardt Daily.

“We believe eight to nine of those occupants went to hospitals with broken bones to scrapes and scratches. Unfortunately, one of those occupants of the van was deceased as a result of the accident.”

Those in the van that rolled are believed to be construction workers who were being transported by their company from one site to another, Horrocks said.

The driver of the other vehicle, who was alone in the car, was not seriously injured, and was not transported to the hospital, Horrocks said.

The accident happened in the area of Amelia Earhart Drive and Wright Brothers Drive, north of Interstate 80, in the industrial park west of the airport.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is provided.