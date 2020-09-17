Update: Police ID victim of fatal officer-involved shooting outside Bountiful’s Viewmont High

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Sept. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a man fatally shot by police Tuesday night when officers responded to a report that he was armed with multiple weapons outside of Viewmont High School.

The deceased is Clay A. Reynolds, 27, said a news release from Bountiful Police Department Thursday.

Reynolds’ family issued the following statement: “We are heartbroken by the passing of our son and brother, Clay Reynolds, who died by suicide Tuesday night near Viewmont High School in Bountiful. We love him and will treasure our memories with him.

“Clay unfortunately struggled with a variety of mental health-related illnesses in recent years. We worked hard as a family to get him the help he needed. We did our best to fight alongside him as he bravely faced his challenges. If you’re struggling with a mental health crisis, please find the strength to speak openly with your family and friends and seek professional help. Likewise, we hope family members will embrace the hurt of their loved ones and battle alongside them.

“We also want to recognize the difficult circumstances officers from the Bountiful Police Department were placed in. While we hurt, we recognize there are unknown variables when responding to emergency calls. We hope the officers involved can find peace and comfort as they also struggle to come to terms with what happened.”

The 911 call came in at approximately 10:27 p.m. reporting a suspicious male armed with a gun, a bow and arrow, and a knife in front of the high school, said a Wednesday morning news release from Bountiful Police Department.

“Officers responded to the school and located a white male adult who immediately picked up a shotgun,” the news release said. “Officers gave orders to the suspect to drop his gun. The male responded by asking the officers to shoot him.”

Officers repeatedly attempted to de-escalate the situation, the news release said.

“When the suspect raised and fired the shotgun, officers fired, striking the suspect,” the news release said. “Resuscitation efforts by officers and medical personnel were unsuccessful and the suspect died at the scene.”

No officers were injured.

The incident is being investigated by the Davis County Critical Incident Protocol Team. The incident was captured on body-worn camera which has been provided to investigators, the news release said.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy, pending the results of the investigation.

It’s not clear at this time if Reynolds had any affiliation with Viewmont High School.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.