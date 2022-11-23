Update: Seven dead, including gunman, in mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart

ROANOKE, Virginia, Nov. 23 (UPI/Gephardt Daily) — At least seven people were killed, including the suspected gunman, in a mass shooting late Tuesday at a Chesapeake, Va., Walmart.

The City of Chesapeake announced the death toll early Wednesday, hours after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart Supercenter on Sam’s Circle in the city of some 251,000 people located about 100 miles southeast of Richmond near Norfolk and Virginia’s east coast.

Leo Kosinski, public information officer with the Chesapeake Police Department, confirmed in an earlier press conference that the gunman had been killed.

Asked if the suspect had died in a police-involved shooting, Kosinski said: “I don’t believe so, but I can’t say that for sure.”