Update: Woman protester who urinated on overturned Salt Lake City police car arrested

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman demonstrator who stripped naked before relieving her bladder on an overturned Salt Lake City police car during last weekend’s riot has been arrested.

Tamara Lynn Dixon, 35, was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Saturday. She now faces four criminal charges, including third degree felony rioting, lewdness, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a probable cause statement filed in Third District Court, Dixon was taking part in the May 30 demonstration when “the protest soon took a violent turn …”

Dixon “was observed via photographs and video standing on an overturned police vehicle urinating,” the statement said.

“She also pulled her shirt up, exposing her breasts while urinating on the police vehicle.”

Investigators say Dixon was “positively identified via tattoos and her distinctive appearance.”

During Dixon’s arrest, police said they found marijuana, spice and a drug pipe.

The SLCPD squad car was ultimately set on fire by other demonstrators.

Three suspects have been charged with arson in the case.