Electrifying summer storm brings heavy rains, damaging floods to Draper area

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – Clean up crews are still determining the extent of damage caused overnight Thursday into Friday, when a massive thunderstorm pushed its way across the Wasatch Front, drenching the Draper area and other communities across Salt Lake County.

Walls of water generated by record rainfall inundated streets and overran drainage systems, leading city officials in Draper to announce a state of emergency after midnight.

“Draper City Mayor Troy Walker has declared a State of Emergency due to flooding this evening in order to receive additional aid,” according to a Draper press release.

“Some roads are damaged and some impassable due to standing water and slide debris,” the release said.

A “hard shutdown” was ordered for Bangerter Parkway at 13800 South and stretching north to Highland Drive, where a number of homes appeared threatened when part of a hillside washed away.

“Draper City is coordinating with Salt Lake County Emergency Management for support with equipment to help clear roads,” the Draper City press release said. “Please be aware that the morning commute through these areas is likely to be affected by closures.”

Other overnight closings included Highland Dr. at 1300 East and the roundabout at Rambling Rd. and Mike Weir Dr.

But the storm didn’t just force roads to close. Crowds at two major outdoor venues Thursday night were forced to seek shelter as the storm front rolled in accompanied by gusting winds and a brilliant, yet dangerous lightning display.

The League Cup soccer match between Real Salt Lake and Leon at America First Field was initially delayed because of the lightning then postponed until Friday as the storm intensified.

In West Valley City, concert goers at USANA Amphitheater where forced to flee The Offspring-Sum 41 show and told to evacuate the venue and shelter in their vehicles.

Additional damage was being reported Friday morning as emergency crews continue to assess the impact of the overnight storm.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.