USBE Board member Natalie Cline loses bid for nomination

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline, the first state-elected official to be censured by the legislature, has failed to win her party’s nomination at the Salt Lake County Republican Party convention on Saturday.

The party’s nomination went to candidate Amanda Bollinger, who earned 221 votes (63%). Cline earned votes from 123 delegates (37%). That means Bollinger will be the Republican nominee for the seat currently held by Cline.

Cline, whose Board of Education biography says she champions causes including religious freedom and family friendly educational policies, has a history of statements that critics have labeled as intolerant, biased and hurtful.

In 2021, a group of parents, teachers and citizens called for the removal of Cline, who represents District 11, after her social media comments labeling LGBT people as “gender confused” and for saying educators who attended a Utah Pride Center conference about accepting all identities in the classroom had been taught how to “indoctrinate your children.”

Cline also has referred to the Black Lives Matter movement as “indoctrination,” according to an online petition that called for her removal, recall or resignation. At that time, the Utah House Democratic Caucus issued a statement addressing what it called “the misinformed and harmful rhetoric by Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline.”

Cline’s biggest and most recent headlines came a few months back when she falsely suggested on social media that a young student athlete pictured in a pre-game post might be transgender. The girl’s parents said she received death threats as a result of the incident.

The State Board of Education censured Cline following that event, as did the Utah Legislature. Gov. Spencer Cox said Cline had “embarrassed” Utah.

“Sadly, this is not the first time that board member Cline has embarrassed the state of Utah and State Board of Education. We urge the State Board of Education to hold her accountable and we commend Granite School District for taking swift action to protect this student’s safety and well-being,” the statement said.

Cline is expected to serve the remainder of her current term. An election will determine if Bollinger or a nominee from another party takes the District 11 seat next.