USU police issue arrest warning to ‘Orbeez Challenge’ participants

LOGAN, Utah, April 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State University police have a message for anyone caught participating in the “Orbeez Challenge” on campus: You will be arrested.

USU police tweeted a warning Thursday to anyone taking part in the social media prank that involves shooting unsuspecting people with a gel-ball gun or an airsoft gun.

Last month, Draper police said the popularity of the “Orbeez Challenge” on TikTok has led to several incidents of people being shot with gel balls.

Draper has taken “a zero tolerance stance on these type of incidents and will hold suspects accountable for their unlawful behavior,” police said in a March 17 news release.

If you are caught participating in the challenge, or shooting anyone with an Orbeez gun, you will be arrested. Please continue to keep USU safe. pic.twitter.com/5vD3ka4vlh — USU Public Safety (@usupublicsafety) April 14, 2022

The university’s official Twitter account followed up with: