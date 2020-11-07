Utah County SAR locates body of missing Spanish Fork man in foothills east of Salem

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a Spanish Fork man who was reported missing on Wednesday was found Thursday in Water Canyon in the foothills east of Salem.

Dayne Brady Stone, 28, of Spanish Fork, died after the side-by-side he was riding went off a trail in the foothills and he sustained “significant trauma during a rollover crash,” a news release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says.

Stone was last heard from by his family at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. Spanish Fork Police were notified that night at about 8:45 p.m. and began an investigation.

His family and friends knew he was going for a ride, but didn’t know where he planned to go. They searched several local canyons, but didn’t find the man, the news release says.

Spanish Fork Police were able to ping Stone’s cellphone, which showed he was in an area more than four miles wide in the Salem area. They then asked the UCSO Search and Rescue to assist in locating him.

Early Thursday morning, SAR members began a ground and air search.

“Pilots with SAR located what they thought was wreckage of a side-by-side in a steep ravine a short distance from a nearby water tank in Water Canyon. Ground teams went to the area and found the wreckage of the side-by-side,” the news release states.

Stone’s body was found a short distance from the wreckage at about 12:15 p.m. He apparently had been driving along a steep, narrow trail more than 100 yards above where he was found.

it appeared that Stone may have hit a rock on the trail, causing the side-by-side to go over the edge and roll several times into the ravine. The side-by-side was “completely demolished,” the news release says, and it’s believed that Stone died on impact. He was wearing a seat belt, but was ejected from the side-by-side.

His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Taylorsville.