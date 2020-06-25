Utah COVID-19 daily update: 1 more death, 590 new cases in past 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported one more COVID-19 death and 590 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The man who died was a Salt Lake County resident between the ages of 45 and 64. He was not hospitalized at the time of death. It is not known if he resided in a long-term care facility.

His death brings the total COVID-19 Utah deaths to 164.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases now stand at 19,374. The 590 new cases in the past 24 hours is a 3.1% increase since yesterday.

Those tested number 312,054, an increase of 7,316 tests in the past 24 hours. The positive test rate stands at 6.2 percent. UDoH experts noted in the report that the number may be “artificially high due to several days of negative results being reported today.”

More numbers

COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized now number 1,290. Currently, 170 patients are hospitalized, an increase of 34 in the past 24 hours.

Those patients classified as recovered, defined as those still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 10,642.

Below, see the numbers broken down by area of the state: