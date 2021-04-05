Utah COVID-19 update: 1 death, 173 new cases in past day

UTAH, April 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday announced one more COVID-19 death and 173 new cases documented in the past 24 hours.

The victim was a Utah County woman, between ages 65 and 84, who was hospitalized at the time of her passing.

Her death brings Utah’s total to 2,133 documented coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began. The number of known cases is now 387,514.

Vaccines administered total 1,498,039, an increase of 2,326 in the past day.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested for coronavirus number 2,413,193, an increase of 2,111 since yesterday. COVID-19 tests given stand at 4,294,735, an increase of 3,778 since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 397 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.1%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

There are 121 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,625.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah