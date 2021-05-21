Utah COVID-19 update: 10 deaths, 300 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, May 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 10 COVID-19 deaths and 300 new cases documented in the past day.

That brings positive cases in Utah to 403,984, and known deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,289.

The 10 who died were:

A woman between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A woman, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

Two women, older than 85, Salt Lake County residents, long-term care facility residents

A woman between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Two men between 65-84, Salt Lake County residents, hospitalized at time of death

A man, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A man, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

A man between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Nine of these deaths occurred prior to April 21, UDoH said.

Lab tests administered number 4,857,128, an increase of 8,851 tests since Thursday. People tested number 2,658,131, an increase of 4,321 since Thursday’s numbers were reported.

Vaccinations administered total 2,482,804, which is 18,716 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 284 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 136 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,638.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah