Utah COVID-19 update: 13 deaths, 389 new cases in past day

UTAH, March 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of health on Sunday reported 13 more coronavirus deaths and 389 new cases documented in the past 24 hours.

Known cases now number 384,562. Cumulative deaths stand at 2,114.

Of the newly confirmed deaths, the UDoH says nine occurred prior to March 1. The 13 who died were:

A Box Elder County may between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Box Elder County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Box Elder County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Cache County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, a resident, long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Sevier County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Tooele County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Utah County woman, older than 85, not hospilized

A Utah County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Weber County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

Vaccines given in Utah now total 1,304,319, 14,628 more than yesterday.

People tested for coronavirus number 2,372,721, an increase of 4,704 people since yesterday. Tests given total 4,199,971, an increase of 8,316 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 422 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

Currently, 142 people are hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,462.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers by area of the state.

