Utah COVID-19 update: health officials report 2 more deaths, 126 new cases since Friday

UTAH, April 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing two new deaths in the past 24 hours, and 126 new documented cases.
Utah’s COVID-19 deaths now stand at 25. Confirmed cases stand at 2,931, an increase of nearly 4.5% in the past day.
The newly reported deaths were of a woman, older than 60, who had been hospitalized in Utah County, and of a man, also older than 60, in Salt Lake County. Whether the victims suffered underlying medical conditions is unknown, as is whether the man was hospitalized.
Patients hospitalized number 251. Known tests performed are now at 59,944, an increase of 4,173 since Friday.
Other Stories of Interest: Utah discontinues wireless alerts for travelers entering state; plan to monitor spread of COVID-19 hits roadblocks
Here are the Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area:
Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah