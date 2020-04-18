Utah COVID-19 update: health officials report 2 more deaths, 126 new cases since Friday

UTAH, April 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing two new deaths in the past 24 hours, and 126 new documented cases.

Utah’s COVID-19 deaths now stand at 25. Confirmed cases stand at 2,931, an increase of nearly 4.5% in the past day.

The newly reported deaths were of a woman, older than 60, who had been hospitalized in Utah County, and of a man, also older than 60, in Salt Lake County. Whether the victims suffered underlying medical conditions is unknown, as is whether the man was hospitalized.