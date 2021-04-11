Utah COVID-19 update: 344 new cases confirmed, no deaths in past day

UTAH, April 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday confirmed 344 newly documented cases of COVID-19, and no new deaths in Utah in the past day.

That brings cases to 390,104. Confirmed coronavirus deaths in Utah remain at 2,159.

Vaccines administered number 1,703,065, which is 19,328 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The UDoH reports 2,447,347 people tested, an increase of 4,379 since yesterday. Tests performed number 4,375,103, an increase of 8,131 since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 396 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6%.

There are 43 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,760.

UDoH reports it has identified a reporting issue with one of our healthcare systems that impacts the Daily Hospitalization Survey data. As such, the number of people currently hospitalized will be lower today than expected. The department hopes to have the reporting issue resolved by Monday, it says.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah