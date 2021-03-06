Utah COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths, 570 new cases, 26,098 additional vaccinations

UTAH, March 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday confirmed five more COVID-19 deaths and 570 new cases in the past day.

That brings total cases to 374,438 and deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,975.

The five deaths, one of which the UDoH says occurred prior to Feb. 13, were of:

A Salt Lake County woman between 25 and 44

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85

A Uintah County woman between 45 and 64

A Weber County man between 45 and 64

All were hospitalized at time of death.

Total vaccines administered in Utah number 843,032, which is 26,098 more than yesterday. The chart immediately below shows the numbers broken down further.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested in Utah number 2,243,694, an increase of 7,052 since yesterday. Total tests administered here number 3,903,480, and increase of 18,594 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 527 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.6%.

Currently, 194 people in Utah are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,867.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah