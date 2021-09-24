Utah COVID-19 update: 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,672 new cases in past day

UTAH, Sept. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported nine more COVID-19 deaths in the past day.

Also reported were 1,672 new cases documented in the same period, bringing the total to 500,698. Of those, 358 cases were in school children: 148 in children 5 to 10, 96 in children 11 to 13, 114 in children age 14 to 17.

The nine additional deaths bring Utah’s total known coronavirus deaths to 2,869. Those who died were:

Two males, between 45-64, Utah County residents, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-65, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Three females, between 45-64, Salt Lake County residents, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

The Utah Department of Health reports 3,416,501 total doses administered, an increase of 5,159 doses since Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, five times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,404,589 people tested, an increase of 10,009 since Wednesday.

A total of 6,119,743 tests have been administered in Utah, an increase of 18,359 since Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,390 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.9%.

There are 587 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 21,749.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.