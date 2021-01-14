Utah Dept. of Workforce Services appoints new deputy director

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Department of Workforce Services has selected Nate McDonald as a new deputy director for the agency. McDonald is taking over for Casey Cameron, who was nominated by Gov. Spencer J. Cox to be the department’s new executive director.

McDonald most recently served as the assistant deputy and communication director for Workforce Services. In these roles, he oversaw all communication activities, employer initiatives and the veterans employment team, and supported the executive director’s office on department-wide issues.

Prior to joining Workforce Services, McDonald was the associate communication director for the Utah Governor’s Office.

“Nate’s passion for serving Utahns is evident in how he consistently strives to maintain a high level of transparency and integrity in all that the department communicates with the public,” said Casey Cameron, executive director of Workforce Services, in a released statement.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with Nate as he assists our agency’s leadership and staff throughout the state with the effective operations of the many programs and services we administer.”

Before joining state government, McDonald worked in the private sector with a strategic communication firm for more than 10 years. He graduated from Southern Utah University with a master’s degree in public administration and the University of Utah with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication.

“Over the years, I have gained a great appreciation and understanding of the public service that takes place within the Department of Workforce Services,” McDonald said in a prepared statement. “We have amazing staff and leadership who are truly committed to the department’s mission. It’s a privilege to continue to work beside them and take on this new opportunity to serve the people of Utah.”

McDonald will assume his duties as deputy director immediately.