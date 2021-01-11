Utah DWR says 1,056 wild animals illegally killed in 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The total number of wild animals taken illegally in Utah in 2020 was slightly lower than the number taken in 2019, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers report.

In 2020, a total of 1,056 animals were killed illegally in the state, said a news release from the Utah DWR. In 2019, a total of 1,080 animals were taken.

The combined value of the wildlife illegally killed in 2020 was more than $379,000. In 2019, the total value was more than $406,500.

“While the total number of animals illegally taken dropped a bit in 2020, the total number of citations for unlawful take and wanton destruction actually increased, from 499 citations issued in 2019 to 773 citations in 2020,” the news release said.

The overall number of violations detected by DWR conservation officers last year, including citations for unlawful taking and wanton destruction, was 4,760, compared to 3,525 violations in 2019.

A total of 35 people had their hunting or fishing privileges suspended in Utah in 2020, compared to 84 in 2019.

Utah is a member state of the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, the news release said. License suspensions in Utah are recognized in all the other states in the U.S., except Hawaii.

“Each animal that is illegally killed in our state is one less animal for legal hunters, wildlife enthusiasts and everyday citizens to enjoy,” DWR Capt. Wyatt Bubak said. “Poachers steal our ability to enjoy Utah’s wildlife.”

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious hunting activity. You can call the UTiP hotline, 1-800-662-DEER (3337), which is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or report the activity online on the DWR website.

“We need your help,” Bubak said. “Please keep your eyes and ears open and report suspicious activity to us. Working together, we can enforce wildlife laws and also keep those recreating outdoors safe.”