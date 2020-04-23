Utah Festival Opera pulls curtain on upcoming summer season

LOGAN, Utah, April 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The show will not go on this summer at Utah Festival Opera.

The company has canceled its 2020 summer season after initially hoping the season could continue if enough safety precautions were taken.

“It is with ‘sincere regret’ Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre will cancel its 2020 season,” said Michael Ballam, founding general director, says a festival news release issued Wednesday.

“The decision was made after careful consideration and consultation with health and government officials.”

Ballam, in the statement, said it was a hard decision, but for the best, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is abundantly clear that even with the best-laid plans for social distancing, quarantine and sanitizing, it is impossible to guarantee the safety of our company members and our patrones during this pandemic.”

Nearly 300 company members and technical theater professionals were scheduled to arrive this week to begin on-site preparations for the season, the statement says. The season is typically made up of more than 150 performances, concerts, workshops and arts events.

“We are all aware of the significant economic engine and magnet for tourism we are for northern Utah, and are sensitive to the adverse effect this will have on the region,” Ballam’s statement says. “We have done all we can to preserve the 2020 season, but have chosen not to move forward due to insurmountable health risks.

He and the company “look forward to a bright future ahead,” Ballam said.