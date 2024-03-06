Utah GOP releases updated vote tally

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 6, 2024 (Salt Lake City) — The Utah GOP has updated the vote tallies from Super Tuesday.

According to an early Wednesday morning press release from the Utah Republican Party with 78.8% of precincts reporting Donald Trump led Nikki Haley 57.7% to 41.20%, a margin of 16.2%

Ryan Binkley had 1.6% of the vote.

The unofficial results were released after a frustrating day for GOP caucus goers, some of whom stood in lines for hours before casting their votes.

“Following a successful caucus night I’m proud to announce preliminary results for Utah Republican Party’s presidential preference poll,” said Utah GOP chairman Robert Axson. “I want to thank all the candidates who participated, our dedicated organizers and volunteers, and especially the caucus goers, even when dealing with long lines and some hiccups.”

The GOP Party press release included a link showing preliminary results from locations statewide.

Vote totals for the Democratic primary seen below were reported before midnight on the Utah election website.