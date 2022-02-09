Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, First Lady Abby Cox volunteer as substitute teachers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox on Tuesday granted himself some of the administrative leave he approved in a Jan. 31 executive order that allows state employees administrative leave time to volunteer in Utah schools.

The order aims to take some pressure off schools needing help due to staffers staying home with COVID-19.

Cox spent some of his 30 allotted hours at West Lake STEM Junior High School in the Granite School District.

“Spending time in the classroom gave me even more respect for what our educators do every day. We can’t thank them enough for their skill and dedication, especially their extraordinary efforts during the pandemic,” Cox said in a released statement.

“Seeing the curiosity of these students and how they interacted with their peers and me as their substitute reinforced my view that in-person learning is the best environment for our students. We must do everything we can to keep our schools open.”

As is the case with all substitute teachers in Granite School District, Cox received his teacher prep notes last night. His assignment for two class periods of Utah history covered Utah’s population growth and water needs during the current drought. A third period of U.S. history examined the history of Jamestown as the first British colony in North America.

First Lady Abby Cox also subbed as a special education teacher at the school. She has a bachelor’s degree and teaching certificate in special education from Utah State University.

“It’s so important for all students to learn and form meaningful relationships with their teachers and each other,” she said. “These types of powerful connections improve individual lives and strengthen our community as a whole.”

West Lake STEM Junior High School Principal Tyson Howe thanked the Coxes for their help today.

“We were so grateful to have Gov. and First Lady Cox part of West Lake today filling in for an absent teacher and para educator,” Howe said.

“The statewide sub shortage has affected us dramatically this year, and we’re so impressed with their willingness to be part of the solution and to be example setters for others.”