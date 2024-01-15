Utah Highway Patrol identifies driver killed Friday near Pleasant View

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified a driver killed Friday when he was struck while standing outside his disabled Honda Civic on Interstate 15 in Weber County.

The man was 18-year-old Johnathan McQueen.

McQueen’s vehicle was stopped on I-15 near Pleasant View at about 10:35 p.m., and the driver of a Mercedes stopped to offer help.

The collision happened when the driver of a northbound Hyundai Elantra lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the Mercedes, which pushed McQueen over a concrete barrier in the median, a Utah Highway Patrol news release says.

