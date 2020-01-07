Utah Highway Patrol troopers have ‘hay day’ with cleanup on Interstate 15

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County troopers are having a “hay day” with cleanup on northbound Interstate 15 in Lehi Tuesday morning, officials said.

A tweet from the Utah Highway Patrol at 9:15 a.m. said that a trailer overturned at mile marker 282 and dumped a load of hay.

“A trailer overturned in the Tech Corridor construction zone and dumped its load,” the tweet said. “Troopers are having a hay day with cleanup. Plan on delays in the area. Cleanup is estimated to take about an hour and a half.”

