Utah Highway Patrol troopers have ‘hay day’ with cleanup on Interstate 15

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Utah County Troopers are having a hay day with cleanup on I-15 at MM 282 northbound in Lehi. A trailer overturned in the Tech Corridor construction zone and dumped its load. Plan on delays in the area. Cleanup is estimated to take about an hour and a half. Photo Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol
LEHI, Utah, Jan. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County troopers are having a “hay day” with cleanup on northbound Interstate 15 in Lehi Tuesday morning, officials said. 
A tweet from the Utah Highway Patrol at 9:15 a.m. said that a trailer overturned at mile marker 282 and dumped a load of hay. 
“A trailer overturned in the Tech Corridor construction zone and dumped its load,” the tweet said. “Troopers are having a hay day with cleanup. Plan on delays in the area. Cleanup is estimated to take about an hour and a half.”
Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.
Other Stories of Interest:  Brothers suspected of murder in California arrested in Utah

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here