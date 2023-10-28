Utah man dies in heavy surf off Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah man has died swimming off the coast of Puerto Rico.

“The search for a Utah man ended Friday morning after he was found unresponsive and recovered by a lifeguard from the ‘Balneario’ beach in Fajardo, Puerto Rico,” the U.S. Coast Guard said in a Friday post online.

“ Recovered is Ben Kerbs, 52, from Utah, who reportedly was last seen alive by his wife while paddling out from Playa Escondida (Hidden Beach) in Fajardo, Puerto Rico.”

The guard said a distress call regarding Kerbs was received at 1:53 p.m. Thursday. The service directed the launch of an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Borinquen to search, while Coast Guard and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action surface assets were unable to reach the area due to the heavy sea state and surf conditions which exceeded vessel safety parameters.

“During search efforts Thursday afternoon, two male lifeguards who attempted to rescue Kerbs were soon overcome by dangerous sea state conditions and required rescue assistance,” according to the press release.

“The Coast Guard helicopter diverted to the lifeguard’s position and safely hoisted them onboard. Following the rescue of the lifeguards, they both reported seeing Kerbs’ body face down and unresponsive in the water within the reef area.”

“We extend our most heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Ben Kerbs, may they find hope and strength during this most difficult time,” said Capt. José E. Díaz, commander of Coast Guard Sector San Juan.