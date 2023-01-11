Utah man sentenced to 25 years in prison after guilty plea for enticing minors, attempted exploitation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Woods Cross man who pleaded guilty to coercion, enticement of a minor and attempted sexual exploitation via child pornography production has been sentenced.

Landon Germaine, 34, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, to be followed by “supervised release for life,” a Department of Justice Utah District statement says.

“He admitted to knowingly persuading, inducing, enticing and coercing the minor victims to engage in sexual activity for which any person could be charged with a criminal offense,” the statement says.

“Germaine also pleaded guilty to attempted sexual exploitation via production of child pornography. He admitted to knowingly employing, persuading, inducing, enticing and coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce a visual depiction, and the images were produced using materials that had been mailed or shipped or transported in interstate commerce.”

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carol Dain, for the District of Utah, and Carly Marshall, for the Western District of Arkansas, prosecuted this case along with Trial Attorney Kaylynn Foulon with the U.S. Department of Justice Criminal Division Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, the DOJ statement says.

The FBI investigated the cases in Utah and Arkansas.