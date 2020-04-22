Utah reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday; total now 34

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing two new deaths in the past 24 hours, and 149 new documented cases.

Utah’s COVID-19 deaths now stand at 34. Confirmed cases stand at 3,445, an increase of  4.3% in the past day.

Since Tuesday, the number of those hospitalized grew to 288, an increase of 11 cases in 24 hours.

A total of 76,460 people have been tested.

The chart below shows Wednesday’s numbers in a breakdown by area.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah

