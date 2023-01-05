Utah State Sen. Karen Mayne submits letter of resignation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State Senator Karen Mayne on Wednesday submitted a letter of resignation.

The letter sites Mayne’s reason as health concerns.

Minority leader Mayne, a Democrat representing District 12, assumed office in 2008, following the death of husband Sen. Ed Mayne.

“Since the election in November of 2022, my health has taken an unexpected turn, and the constituents of District 12 deserve full-time representation at the beginning of the legislative session on January 17, 2023,” her letter says, in part. “As such, effective January 16, 2023, I will resign my position.”

Tributes

Senate President J. Stuart Adams and Minority Leader Sen. Luz Escamilla each released statements after the resignation.

“With grace and tact, Sen. Mayne has navigated difficult circumstances and been a true champion for her district and the state of Utah,” Adams wrote, in part. “I am lucky to call her a dear friend and will miss her wisdom and fortitude in the Senate.

“Sen. Mayne has been a strong force for bipartisan camaraderie, which has strengthened our state. Throughout her 15 years in the Legislature, she has passionately advocated for impactful change, including workforce safety, economic opportunity and family support. Sen. Mayne’s list of accomplishments on behalf of her constituents and state is long and revered. She is one of the most effective legislators and consistently passes the most bills during sessions. This is a testament to her tenacity, hard work and resilience. Utah has been blessed because of her service.

“With a heavy heart, I have accepted her letter of resignation. Time and time again, Sen. Mayne has fought and won difficult battles, and I am optimistic she can do the same again.”

The Utah Democratic Caucus also released a statement:

“Today we are saddened by the news of Senator Mayne’s resignation. As a caucus, we will miss her strength, grit, and plain-spoken leadership style. She has always been a staunch advocate for the health and wellbeing of all hardworking Utahns. And she has been a mentor and a skilled tactician for helping Democrats pass important legislation.

“We thank Senator Mayne for her many years of service to our state, and we wish her and her family good health and happiness going forward.”

Escamilla wrote the following:

“Sen. Mayne is the epitome of what true public service and representation is all about. Her dedication to her district and to the people of Utah has been thoughtful, genuine, and kind-hearted every step of the way. She has consistently championed legislation to support the health, well-being, and security of working families throughout the state of Utah. Her extensive legacy is a guiding light for public policy to embrace more compassion, more care, and more attention to the people of Utah.

“Determination to create sincere partnerships with her colleagues to forward the most important business to lift all Utahns was always at the forefront of her work.

“The meaningful initiatives directed by Sen. Mayne for Utah families, our labor force, Utah Women in Trades, and our veterans will deliver much-needed support for decades to come. Through her years of thoughtful mentorship, Sen. Mayne is an illustration of what effective leadership is all about—precisely what this country needs.

“While we are heartbroken about her resignation, we are rallying behind Sen. Mayne. We look forward to her community-minded efforts continuing to have an impact throughout the state.”

Letter

Mayne’s letter of resignation appears here: