Utah truck driver arrested after crash that caused death of Wisconsin woman

UTAH, Jan. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah truck driver has been arrested after a crash on Interstate 80 Sunday that caused the death of a Wisconsin woman.

A press release from Hall County Sheriff’s Department in Nebraska said at 7:32 p.m., deputies responded to I-80 on an injury accident between a semi and car that occurred near mile marker 308.

The semi driven by Peterson Oliver Black, 37, of Utah, was traveling westbound when he lost control and crossed the median, the press release said.

“The semi then crossed the eastbound lanes where an oncoming Subaru Forester went under the tank trailer of the semi,” the press release said. “The Subaru was being operated by 72-year-old William Niedemeier of Wisconsin, who was transported by ambulance to the St. Francis emergency room to be treated for his injuries.”

His wife Mary Niedermeier, 72, who was a passenger in the car, was treated by deputies, Doniphan Quick Response, and the Grand Island Fire Department, but died at the scene.

Black was arrested and booked into the Hall County Jail on charges of motor vehicle homicide, driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test, and illegal U-turn.