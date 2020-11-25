Utah Utes will play Washington Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Just three hours after the Pac-12 announced Tuesday that the University of Utah football game against Arizona State had been cancelled, officials announced that the Utes will play Washington Saturday.

A Pac-12 statement Tuesday evening said: “The Pac-12 announced today that Utah will now play Washington on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 8:30 p.m. MT. The scheduling of this game is consistent with the Conference’s commitment to provide opportunities for student-athletes through maximum scheduling flexibility while still prioritizing health and safety. The announcement follows the cancellations of each of the Utah at Arizona State game and the Washington at Washington State game. The Utah at Washington game will air on ESPN.”

The previous statement hours before said: “After consultation with Arizona State University, the Pac-12 Conference announced the game involving Utah at Arizona State scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 29 will not be played. This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football policy due to Arizona State University not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of return-to-play protocols involving local public health-prescribed quarantines for contact tracing as well as the time required for cardiac testing evaluation results to be completed.”

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday, Nov. 28, but was then moved to Sunday, Nov. 29 before being cancelled.

The Utes opened the 2020 season on Saturday night against the University of Southern California.

“The University of Utah football team struggled offensively in its season-opener against No. 19 USC with turnover troubles ultimately leading to the Utes falling 33-17,” said a news release from Utah Football.

The Utes are set to play Oregon State on Dec. 5 in Salt Lake City at a time to be determined, then the University of Colorado on Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Boulder, Colorado. The Pac-12 Football Championship game will be held Dec. 18 at a time to be determined.