Utah wildlife officials investigating elk killed, beheaded in Duchesne County

VERNAL, Utah, Oct. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife officials are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the illegal killing and beheading of an elk in Duchesne County.

“Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information after a bull elk was killed and left to waste in Duchesne County sometime last month,” the DWR said Tuesday online.

The bull elk was killed in the Spring Hollow Area south of U.S. 191 in Duchesne County sometime around the week of Sept. 20, the DWR said, noting the case possibly may not be poaching, as there were elk hunts underway in the area. But leaving protected wildlife, especially big game animals, to waste is also illegal.

Officers discovered the animal less than a mile from the nearest road, according to the press release.

“The person who shot the elk only took the head, some of the back straps, a hind quarter and part of the second hind quarter. However, the rest of the animal — including the front quarter and tenderloins — was left to waste. The individual also left their trash at the scene.”

Conservation officers determined the individual used Havalon knives to harvest some of the meat. It is illegal to allow protected wildlife to be wasted and can result in a class B misdemeanor.

Anyone with information regarding the Spring Hollow incident is asked to contact Sgt. Jake Greenwood at 435-322-0599 or call the DWR Vernal office at 435-781-9453. A reward may be available for information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible, and requests for confidentiality are respected, according to DWR.

Any wildlife-related crime in Utah can be reported to DWR conservation officers by calling 800-662-3337, texting 847411, using the UTDWR Law Enforcement app or visiting the DWR website.

Each year, Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2022, officers confirmed 1,283 wild animals and fish were illegally killed, valued at more than $609,000, according to DWR.