Utah wildlife officials share tips to help deer, keep them out of yards

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 16, 2023 — Despite the record winter snowfall providing them lush vegetation to feed on, Utah wildlife officials advise residents to expect deer visits to their orchards, yards and gardens.

“Whether you want to keep peckish deer from gobbling up your garden or you’re interested in ways to help wildlife this summer, stop scrolling!” the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said on social media.

“Here are some tips to help save your plants from hungry wild visitors:

Build an 8-foot fence around your garden or yard. (This is the most effective method, and is often the only reliable way to keep deer out of your garden.)

Install a motion-activated sprinkler.

Plant unpalatable vegetation around the perimeter of your garden.

“Remember, one of the best ways to help wildlife is to leave them alone. While you might be trying to help, providing food or water for animals is unsafe for you and them.”

