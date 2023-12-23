Utah wildlife officials share video of flying deer

Dec. 23 (UPI) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shared a video of some unusual flying deer — but they aren’t pulling Santa’s sleigh.

The DWR posted a video to Facebook showing a helicopter being used to relocate three deer at a time in the skies over the state.

“These aren’t Santa’s flying reindeer!,” the playful post says.

“Each winter, our biologists capture and place GPS collars on approximately 1,200 deer throughout the state.”

The DWR said the deer are brought to a staging area for health assessments before being returned to their habitats.