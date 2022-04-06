UVU approves Gary R. Herbert Institute of Public Policy

OREM, Utah, April 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) ­­— The Gary R. Herbert Institute of Public Policy received approval from the Utah Valley University Board of Trustees to become an academic center at UVU.

The Institute, headed by former Gov. Herbert, is a self-funded, non-partisan academic, public policy center with the goal of promoting civic engagement, state’s rights, and free enterprise.

“It will focus on helping students become familiar with and active participants in politics and public service, and to be a voice for sound political thought, a facilitator of converging views, and an educator of the next generation of public policy leaders,” says a news release issued by Utah Valley University.

The Institute will be housed on the second floor in the new Fugal Gateway Building, in what is called, “Herbert Hall,” where the legacy of Herbert’s nearly 31-years of community service will be highlighted, including Herbert’s personal papers and artifacts accumulated during his service to Utah.

Herbert, who grew up in Utah County, issued a prepared statement.

“Before becoming what UVU is today, I used to catch lizards on the land that is now the Orem campus,” he said. “I never dreamed that my name would be on an institute, especially one that will do so much good for the next generation of leaders. I am humbled by the Trustee’s and President Tuminez’s confidence in me to move this important program forward.”

The focus of the Herbert Institute will be on issues facing Utah Valley and UVU’s service area. The institute will host lectures and candidate forums, and will be the home base for the local, state, and congressional “Herbert Interns.” It will also partner with UVU faculty members on research on topics in keeping with its mission.

UVU Pres. Astrid S. Tuminez said she is exited about the possibilities.

“The resources that he brings to the university will enrich the learning and research of our students and faculty. His influence in the state and nationally will help give our students access and exposure to political leaders and influencers who will provoke our students to think deeply about what democracy and public service mean.”