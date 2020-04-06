Washington County handyman arrested after depositing check mistakenly written for $21K

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, April 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Washington County handyman has been arrested after he deposited a check that was mistakenly written to him for $21,000 after thanking the Lord, according to court documents.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of St. George said Berklee Holm, 67, is facing a charge of theft of mislaid/lost/mistaken property, a second-degree felony.

The arresting officer received a case for investigation involving a theft of $21,000, the statement said.

“The victim stated that she had hired a handyman service to complete a concrete job in her yard,” the statement said. “The suspect, who was identified by the victim as Berklee Holm, bid a price of $4,200 for the complete job and that he would need $2,100 now to purchase materials.”

The victim admitted to mistakenly writing a check for $21,000 and delivering the check to Holm in error. The same day, March 13, Holm deposited the check in his account.

The victim attempted to call Holm numerous times but he would not return her calls, the statement said. Holm did not return to the job site on the agreed upon day and has not completed the work he was contracted for, the statement said.

The arresting officer spoke with Holm on April 1.

“He stated that he realized the check was far more than agreed when he went to cash the check,” the statement said. “He advised that once he saw the amount he ‘basically thanked the lord and put it in my account.’ Berklee confirmed that he did not make any attempts to return the money.”

Holm was arrested April 3 and transported to the jail. A small statewide warrant for his arrest was also located and served on him at the time of his arrest. Holm was out on probation or parole at the time of the crime. He was ordered to be released with conditions.