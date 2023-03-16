WCSO: Water rising on New Harmony roadway

NEW HARMONY, Utah, March 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s high tide in New Harmony.

At least judging by the Washington County Sheriff’s photos of a roadway in this landlocked desert state.

“The difference nine hours can make in New Harmony,” says a WCSO social media post featuring photos taken those nine hours apart.” It includes the following tags: #WCSO #washingtoncountyutah #newharmony #roadclosed

The first photo shows the Old Highway 91 with water gently lapping at the outer lane lines. The updated picture shows much of the lines covered in H2O, with a section of the roadway fully covered.

Sgt. Lucas Alfred, WCSO, told Gephardt Daily an alternate route is available for drivers. And the County is coping well with minor flooding.

“We’ve learned a lot since the last flood,” Alfred said. “There’s no danger, and things are going pretty well for us right now.”