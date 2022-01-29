Weber County Correctional Facility working to fix problems with video visiting system

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Correctional Facility’s video visiting system has been experiencing problems, and technicians are working onsite in an effort to correct the issues, officials said Friday night.

A statement posted by the facility on Facebook says the technical problems have affected visits and inmate communications over the past several months.

“Weber County Correctional Facility contracts with Securus Technology to provide all inmate communications,” the statement says.

“We have been working tirelessly to find a solution to these issues along with our partner, Securus. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has created a major speed bump in receiving shipments of the necessary parts needed.”

Securus technicians are currently onsite trying to remedy the situation; however, this required taking the entire system offline, canceling all visitation for today, Jan. 28.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused,” the statement says, “just know that your ability to have contact with your loved one is a high priority for us and we are working towards a permanent solution.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.