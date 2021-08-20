Weber County Sheriff’s officials warn of car warranty phone scam

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a car warranty phone scam.

“We have received several phone calls in the last couple of days about the phone scams popping back up,” said a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. “The usual ‘we are coming to arrest you for your warrant unless you pay us right now’ has become popular again.”

Keep in mind no banking institution, government agency or credible business will ask you to purchase gift cards and give the gift card information over the phone, the post said.

“If you receive a suspicious phone call requesting personal or financial information, hang up and contact the institution at a phone number you find for them,” the post said.