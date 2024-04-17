Weber responders keep stray horse off I-15

FARR WEST, Utah, April 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police, animal control and several citizens Tuesday joined up to retrieve a stray horse that was flirting with the dangerous idea of galloping onto an interstate on-ramp.

Weber County Animal Control was called to the scene of a horse running loose on 2700 North in Farr West near its confluence with the 2700 North Interstate 15 interchange, particularly interested in the on-ramp, the agency reported online.

“With the help of our amazing police department and several citizens, they were able to get this gray gelding caught, locate the owner, and administer first aid to the horse for some injuries he sustained while running.”

The agency gave a “shout out” to the partnership of rescuers of the young horse before it learned too much too fast about vehicles at freeway speeds, and promised animal control officers would stay involved.

“They will be following up to make sure he heals up OK.”