Huge pillar of smoke draws 4 fire departments to Iron County blaze

IRON COUNTY, Utah, April 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A giant smoke plume from a structure fire Tuesday afternoon drew four Iron County fire departments, but luckily no one was home.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office reported no injuries in the blaze dispatched just after 1 p.m. west of Antelope Road on the Newcastle grid.

“The fire fully engulfed a two-story wooden shed and a trailer house, burning both to the ground.”

Another shed was partially burned, but the family home close by was not burned, and sustained no damage, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The fire was reported by a neighbor a mile to the west. Dispatchers were advised family members living at the address shouldn’t be home.

Detectives said a cause was unknown but they had found nothing suspicious, the sheriff said. In addition to the sheriff’s office, responders included Beryl Fire, Enterprise Fire, Color Country Fire, the State Department of Natural Resources and Beryl EMS.