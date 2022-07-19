Police: West Jordan father stabbed by daughter

WEST JORDAN, Utah, July 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The adult daughter of a 56-year-old West Jordan man is facing charges after police say she stabbed her father in the neck at a family gathering Monday evening.

The incident happened in front the suspect’s three children, at the home of the father and her mother, who have custody of the children, said West Jordan Police Lt. James Kangas. “They obviously have an ongoing history.”

The father initially declined an ambulance, but consented when he became light-headed, Kangas said, although his injury was not life-threatening. The 38-year-old daughter had fled the residence in the 8700 block of 1365 West on foot after the 9:29 p.m. incident, he said, but was arrested less than a block away.

Kangas said there was no altercation, or even a verbal argument that led up to the stabbing, but witnesses said the 38-year-old appeared to be on drugs of some kind, as she was behaving strangely, mumbling and making odd remarks to her children.

She faces a charge of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a weapon resulting in injury.

In addition, the lieutenant said, because the stabbing was witnessed by the three children, all under the age of 12, she also faces three counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault in the presence of a child.