West Jordan man charged with alleged stabbing, attempted murder of father, 71

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has charged a man after he allegedly stabbed his 71-year-old father a dozen times.

The DA’s Office says Matthew Todd Radin, 25, will face a charge either of domestic violence attempted murder, a first-degree felony, or with felony domestic violence aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Additional charges will include possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor.

West Jordan police responded to a domestic violence call from the victim’s wife on March 11, Monday of last week.

“When they arrived, police saw that the victim had blood coming from his head, face and chest,” says a news release issued by the SLCo DA’s Office.

“The victim was taken to the hospital. He later told detectives that he had been in a verbal altercation with the defendant, his adult son, when the victim smacked the defendant in the face. The victim told police the defendant then stabbed him in the head, neck and eyes.”

Medical records show the victim was stabbed 12 times; eight of the stab wounds required staples or stitches, the statement says.

“The defendant told detectives, ‘I really did want to kill him, but I didn’t want to be in any trouble.'”

An affidavit filed in the March 11 arrest of Matthew Radin said he told police, post Miranda, that he did intend to kill his father, and talked about “wanting to murder the first person he sees in jail so he will be placed in solitary confinement.”

Radin, who has lived with his father his whole life, his affidavit says, was ordered held without bail.

SLCo District Attorney Sim Gill urged people suffering from domestic violence to seek help.

“When your family is experiencing a crisis, resources are available to help you and your loved ones,” he said in the released statement. “We hope the victim will make a full recovery from the multiple injuries he suffered.”

Gill also thanked the detectives at the West Jordan PD for conducting the interviews that support the charges.