West Jordan police: Man arrested after admitting he stabbed children’s inflatable play castle

WEST JORDAN, Utah, July 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 66-year-old West Jordan man was booked into jail Tuesday after he admitted using a knife to stab an inflated castle he said neighbors put on his property.

A probable cause statement filed in the arrest of John Jeremiah Davis says juveniles interviewed told investigators that Davis yelled at them, stabbed the house, then waved the knife at the children, even chasing one while still armed.

The investigation began when Davis called dispatch “stating his neighbors were trespassing on his property and placed a blow-up castle on his property,” his affidavit says. “John advised dispatch he put a hole in the castle to deflate it.”

The child witnesses were interviewed at the police station after a parent was contacted. A teen said Davis waved a knife at them. Of the two other victims, who were grade school aged, one said Davis chased the youngest child with the knife, and the other said Davis waved the knife and intentionally hit the youngest child in the arm.

Davis was transported to the West Jordan Police Department, and was booked on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Threat/use of dangerous weapon in fight, a class A misdemeanor

Criminal mischief with loss greater than $500, a class B misdemeanor

Davis was booked into the Salt Lake County jail and ordered held without bail.