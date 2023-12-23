West Valley City credit union robbed Wednesday afternoon, suspect at large

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A bank robber walked away from a credit union with a cash drawer’s worth of money Friday afternoon and now police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the partially masked man.

According to West Valley City Police Lt. Robert Brinton officers were dispatched to the hold up at the First America Credit Union at 3200 W 3500 about 3:11 p.m. where the suspect was initially believed to have brandished a handgun.

The handgun report turned out to be false.

The robber is described as a white male, 6-foot, 160 to 180 pounds, 20 to 30 years old, apparently dressed in all black with facial covering from the nose down. Police say he handed a teller a note that said, in effect, “This is a robbery, give me the cash in the drawer.”

The teller complied and the man walked out.

Surveillance cameras from nearby businesses recorded the suspect as he walked north on 3200 West, but he was eventually lost in a residential neighborhood.

There were no injuries and the FBI is involved in the investigation.