West Valley City firefighters share pictures from California fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews from West Valley City have arrived in California to help fight fires.

“Our crews arrived in Northern California last Sunday and were put straight to work fighting the Elkhorn Fire,” a Wednesday night post from the department said.

“Our crew has been working 12 hour night shifts helping maintain dozer lines, keeping the fire in check and performing burn out operations. During the day, they get their gear and equipment ready for another shift, grab some breakfast and then try to catch a little bit of sleep in an air conditioned yurt.”

Department officials expressed their pride in the firefighters.

“Our crews are the best of the best and we are so proud of their ability to lend a helping hand in the most challenging of circumstances.”

Thirty-five firefighters from several Utah agencies left Saturday to support firefighting efforts there, said a news release issued Friday by the Utah Division of Emergency Management.

“They will deploy for about 16 days under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a system of state-to-state mutual aid coordinated through state emergency management agencies. California has confirmed and accepted Utah’s EMAC offer,” the the Utah Department of Emergency Services statement said.

Firefighters deployed were from Draper, Lone Peak, Orem, Park City, Pleasant Grove, Provo, Unified Fire Authority, and West Valley City Fire departments, the statement said.

“Utah stands ready, willing, and able to help a state in need, and EMAC is a great system for doing that.”